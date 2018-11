Capita plc - Director Declaration

Capita plc

28 November 2018

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita plc announces that it has been advised that Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe will join the Board of Secure Trust Bank plc, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Lucy is currently a Non-Executive Director of Capita plc.

