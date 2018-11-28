District Heating Market Worth $203.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "District Heating Market by Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewable, Oil & Petroleum Products), Plant Type (Boiler Plant, CHP), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the District Heating Market is expected to grow from USD 170.7 billion in 2018 to USD 203.0 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the district heating market include increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems and growing urbanization and industrialization.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in District Heating Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=107420661

Renewable heat source to grow at highest CAGR in global district heating market during forecast period

Renewable heat sources help in meeting the rising energy needs, improving efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emission, and improving climate conditions. Geothermal heat source uses one or more production fields as heat sources to supply district heating to residential and commercial buildings. Solar heating converts energy from the sun into heat; it uses solar panels that are often arranged on a building or concentrated in solar farms to facilitate a clean heat source. As a CO2-free power source, the environmental impact of the solar heat source is significantly smaller than other power generation methods.

CHP plant type to hold major share of global district heating market during forecast period

CHP helps reduce the capital investment, provides economies of scale, reduces heat losses to the environment, and substitutes the use of fossil fuels for district heating, which, in turn, lead to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, CHP makes a district heating system an efficient energy solution for residential and commercial entities that show significant demand for district heating.

Browse in-depth TOC on"District Heating Market"

71- Tables

36- Figures

87- Pages

Residential application to dominate global district heating market during forecast period

Favorable government incentives such as more focus on energy-efficient products have led to the increased adoption of district heating in residential application. Moreover, continuous urban development is boosting the demand for district heating. Growing urbanization leads to organized infrastructure developments suitable for district heating solution. Growing urban cities create a demand for sustainable, efficient, and reliable utility services including district heating and electricity production.

Europe to hold major share of district heating market from 2018 to 2023

Europe is the largest market for district heating as a large number of leading players are based in this region. Increasing technological advancements, in terms of connectivity, digitalization, and IoT integration; rising demand for energy-efficient solution; and growing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the crucial factors driving the growth of this market in Europe. Due to the legislative framework of the European countries including Germany, the UK, and France, the penetration of district heating in new buildings is expected to increase in the upcoming years, especially gated societies. As a result, the market for district heating is expected to hold a major share in this region.

Ask for PDF @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107420661

Fortum (Finland), Vattenfall (Sweden), Engie (France), Danfoss (Denmark), NRG Energy (US), Statkraft (Norway), Shinryo Corporation (Japan), LOGSTOR (Denmark), Vital Energi (UK), Kelag (Austria), Goteborg Energi (Sweden), FVB Energy (Canada), Alfa Level (Sweden), Ramboll (Denmark), Savon Voima (Finland), Enwave Energy (Canada), Orsted (Denmark), Helen (Finland), Keppel DHCS (Singapore), and STEAG New Energies (Germany) are among the major players in the district heating market.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Heat Interface Unit Market by Component (Heat Exchangers, Controllers, Pumps, Sensors, and Valves), Product (Indirect and Direct), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Electric Heat Tracing Market by Type (Self-Regulating, Constant Wattage, Mineral-Insulated, Skin Effect), Application, Vertical (Oil & Gas, Commercial, Power & Energy, Residential, Food & Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/district-heating-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com