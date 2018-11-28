

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New home sales in the U.S. showed a substantial decrease from an upwardly revised level in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said new home sales plummeted by 8.9 percent to an annual rate of 533,000 in October from an upwardly revised rate of 597,000 in September.



Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 575,000 from the 553,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the steep drop, new home sales tumbled to their lowest level since hitting an annual rate of 538,000 in March of 2016.



The report showed decreases in new home sales in all four regions of the country, with new home sales in the Midwest and Northeast plunging by 22.1 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.



New home sales in the South also nosedived by 7.7 percent, while new home sales in the West slumped by 3.2 percent.



The median sales price of new homes sold in October was $309,700, down 3.6 percent from $321,300 in September and down 3.1 percent from $319,500 in the same month a year ago.



The estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 336,000, representing 7.4 months of supply at the current sales rate.



Last Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded by more than anticipated in October after six straight months of decreases.



NAR said existing home sales surged up by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.22 million in October after plunging by 3.4 percent to a rate of 5.15 million in September. Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 1.0 percent.



