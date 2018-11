Capita plc - Director Declaration

Capita plc

28 November 2018

Director Declaration

Further to the announcement on 22 August 2018 of the appointment of Patrick Butcher as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Capita confirms that, in addition to his responsibilities as CFO, Patrick will join the board of Capita plc with effect from 1 January 2019 as an Executive Director.

