Zug - Crypto-commerce company UTRUST, a technology platform that makes cryptocurrencies spendable for online purchases, today announced an exclusive partnership with Payrexx, a PSP (Payment Service Provider) in Europe.

The partnership could transform the overall European crypto-payment landscape by providing merchants with access to 40 million cryptocurrency holders around the world. Through this integration, Payrexx now has a user-friendly crypto payment solution to offer to their database of more than 10,000 customers and merchants, including Adidas, Hotelcard, Alexander Wang, Amavita and Sixt. UTRUST is the first cryptocurrency payment platform that guarantees both buyer and seller protection.

Protection from the inherent volatility of crypto markets

"We are excited to partner with Payrexx, as the company truly understands how to adapt to the changing market needs of merchants," said Nuno Correia, founder and CEO of UTRUST. "This partnership enables both companies to unleash the opportunity for more mainstream acceptance of crypto-payments."

