Correction: In the icelandic version of the announcement the date of admission to trading was listed as November 28, 2018. The correct date of admission to trading is November 29, 2018. The english version of the announcement is unchanged. Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 19 0515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030740 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN 20190515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.029.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously 0 issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.029.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if N/A other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date November 29, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment May 15, 2019 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date May 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if Choose an item. applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if N/A other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon N/A payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, N/A then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly N/A index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating Jul. 2018 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic agency, date) loans Jun. 2018 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loansJun. 2018 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for November 28, 2018 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of November 28, 2018 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to November 29, 2018 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 164207 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------