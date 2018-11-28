Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 19 0515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030740 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN 20190515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.029.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously 0 issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.029.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if N/A other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date November 29, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment May 15, 2019 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date May 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if Choose an item. applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if N/A other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon N/A payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, N/A then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly N/A index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating Jul. 2018 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic agency, date) loans Jun. 2018 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loansJun. 2018 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for November 28, 2018 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of November 28, 2018 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to November 29, 2018 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 164207 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------