Luxoft Holding Inc: Luxoft & Appian Reveal How Blockchain Can Revolutionize Healthcare in New White Paper

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, today released a white paper with Appian (APPN) into how the healthcare industry can meet the demands of Millennials and Generation X patients by using blockchain.

The white paper, How Blockchain Can Connect and Optimize Healthcare, details how blockchain can, and is, revolutionizing the healthcare industry. The report outlines:

How blockchain can connect data between providers, insurers and pharmacies to improve the claims process

How blockchain can help streamline and increase authenticity for pharmaceutical supply chains

Why there is a need for industry collaboration to quicken the evolution of blockchain applications in the industry

Blockchain success stories

The report is co-authored by specialists from Luxoft and Appian, with contributions lead by Sam Mantle, Managing Director of Digital Enterprise at Luxoft, Gianni Piccininni, Managing Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Luxoft and Global Leader for the Healthcare Provider and Payer Industries at Appian, Cate McConnell.

Sam spent 11 years working for pharmaceutical giant Novartis, leading global technology strategy and functions for its Vaccines and R&D divisions before joining Luxoft. Gianni leads Luxoft's Healthcare division and is a health IT business leader with over 20 years of experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences. Cate McConnell is an expert in helping health insurance companies to realize their digital transformation strategies with over 20 years' industry experience.

Download the full white paper here.

To find out more about Luxoft's Healthcare Division visit its website.

To find out more about Appian's Healthcare Division visit its website.

