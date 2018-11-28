Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

iboss, provider of iboss cloud, a leading cloud-based internet security platform, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways."1This is the second consecutive year that iboss has been positioned in the Visionaries quadrant based on its completeness of vision.

According to Gartner's report, "The market for cloud-based secure web gateway (SWG) services continues to grow more quickly than the market for appliance-based SWGs. (The five-year compound annual growth rate [CAGR] for SWG cloud services is 32%, and the five-year CAGR for SWG appliances is 5%.) However, in 2017, more money was spent to purchase SWG appliances (74% of market revenue) than SWG cloud services (26%)."

Built for the cloud and border-less organizations, the iboss cloud delivers internet security in the cloud as a SaaS solution. It solves the challenges related to the cloud-first future including user mobility, applications moving to the cloud and exponential bandwidth growth by leveraging the cloud to deliver infinite capacity for internet security. We see this recognition from Gartner as the latest in a series of developments for iboss, including new executive appointments and industry recognition.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the second year in a row as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder of iboss. "There has been a distinct shift in security which was once focused on following network perimeters to one that focuses on following users so that consistent internet security is applied regardless of device or location. As a result, organizations are recognizing the critical need for cloud-based solutions that offer their employees safe access to the internet and applications from any device, anywhere in the world. We are providing one-of-a-kind protection to organizations, in a cloud delivery model unmatched by Secure Web Gateways."

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees safe access to the internet and their applications in the cloud from any device, anywhere without appliances. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 110 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4000 organizations worldwide through the cloud. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.

