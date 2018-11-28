INTEGRA Biosciences Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovation in the Laboratory Pipetting Market

The company's pipettes and small-scale automation offer high-tech solutions to life sciences companies across the spectrum

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global laboratory pipetting market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes INTEGRA Biosciences with the 2018 Global Laboratory Pipetting Company of the Year Award for its cutting-edge, high-value pipetting products for the life sciences community. The company's full range of automated and manual liquid handling products allows scientists in research, diagnostics and quality control to achieve better pipetting results in less time, as well as reducing fatigue and physical stress.

"INTEGRA has revolutionized the pipetting market with its comprehensive, affordable, and high-tech solutions, simplifying everyday pipetting tasks," said Divyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal and Associate Fellow. "Its electronic pipettes are increasingly being adopted in sectors that value ergonomics and throughput. Labs employing INTEGRA pipettes have reported higher levels of productivity, reproducibility and accuracy, transforming their entire workflows."

One of the unique features of INTEGRA's pipettes is its GripTip system, which has been specially designed to optimize alignment between pipettes and tips to prevent leakage and tip detachment. This system features on all INTEGRA pipettes, including its ASSIST pipetting robots, which automate repetitive processes such as serial dilutions, reformatting and setting up assay plates. A combination of various pipettes and consumables can be loaded onto ASSIST robots to achieve small-scale automation and improve reproducibility.

Meanwhile, INTEGRA addresses the still considerable demand for manual pipettes with its EVOLVE pipette range. These products use three number lock dials rather than single rotating plungers, which makes setting sample volumes quicker, more consistent, and less likely to cause repetitive strain injuries. Its other popular products include the VOYAGER, the only electronic pipette in the market that offers automatic tip spacing adjustment at the touch of a button, and the VIAFLO 96/384 benchtop pipettes, which increase efficiency and productivity in high throughput experiments.

"INTEGRA's dedication to addressing customer requirements clearly drives its design and product development efforts," noted Ravishankar. "Its pipettes boast the broadest range of options, covering multiple well formats and pipetting volumes, as well as manual or electronic configurations, and various pipetting modes. This vast portfolio ensures unrivalled flexibility and customization for truly productive pipetting."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Company of the Year Awards to organizations that demonstrate excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in their field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, as well as leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

