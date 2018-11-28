The latest acquisition means the solar energy investment company has expanded its portfolio to 869 MW across 54 installations. The company says the increased diversification of its portfolio will improve operational efficiencies.UK-based solar energy investment company, Foresight Solar Fund Limited, has completed the acquisition of 11 operational solar assets in the U.K. The cumulative rating of the assets is said to reach 80.9 MW and cost €37.5 million, including the economic benefit of cashflows since 1 April. The acquisition of projects ranging in scale from 4.9 MW to 14.2 MW, will be funded ...

