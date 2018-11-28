SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their price fluctuation analysis for a pharma industry client. The client is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, with an annual revenue of over USD 40 billion. Headquartered in San Francisco city, the company is a pioneer in developing and producing drugs and vaccines for a broad range of medical disciplines. With the rising uncertainty over the ever-escalating prices of pharmaceutical products, the pharma client wanted to leverage price fluctuation analysis to keep abreast of the pharmaceutical industry trends in terms of pricing. Moreover, they wanted to discover suitable pricing strategies and identify the potential factors that could be affected by the variations in pricing.

Businesses must steadily assess price fluctuations to maximize profit levels while keeping development strategies in check. The volatility in prices has boosted the need for adequate price fluctuation techniques to analyze pricing structures, as pricing is the key to improve profitability.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Price fluctuation assessment helps businesses improve their pricing decisions.

The price fluctuation assessment offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the pharma industry client redesign their business system by improving their pricing strategies. This helped them identify the possible factors that could be affected by the changes in pricing. This subsequently helped them discover suitable pricing strategies and supported them keep abreast of the pharmaceutical industry trends in terms of pricing. Moreover, with the price fluctuation assessment, the client improved pricing decisions across the pharma industry.

SpendEdge's price fluctuation analysis strategies helped the client to:

Devise a price simulator that allowed them to set future prices based on distributor segment, discounts, price, and other variables

Establish a centralized and consistent approach to the ongoing setting and managed distributor pricing

The price fluctuation engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Improving pricing decision across the pharma industry

Identifying current pricing trends and rebuilding their market position

