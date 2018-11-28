The storage system company, in which Solaredge recently acquired a majority share, has said it will commission two large storage systems in South Korea before the end of the year. The market looks somewhat promising according to recent government initiatives, like the 'Renewable Energy 3020' plan and a 3 GW solar park on reclaimed land.Battery storage system provider Kokam Co. Ltd has won two bids for the installation of a 40 MWh PV-connected battery storage system in South Korea. According to the company, the capacity will be divided into two separate projects. One part of the project, a 12 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...