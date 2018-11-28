MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings
London, November 28
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)
Director/PDMR Dealings
The Company has received notification that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, has today increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 1 million Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.085p per share.
Following this purchase, Mr Abdool is interested in 28,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.21 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Enquiries:
|Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc
|0845 207 9378
|David Hignell / Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited
|020 3861 6625
|Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP
|020 3764 2341
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
James Abdool
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|MediaZest Plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00B064NT52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.085p
|1,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|n/a
|- Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 November 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (AIM Market)