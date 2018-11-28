sprite-preloader
MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings

MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings

London, November 28

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company has received notification that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, has today increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 1 million Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.085p per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Abdool is interested in 28,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.21 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell / Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited		020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

James Abdool
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
MediaZest Plc
b)LEI
2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.1p
Identification codeISIN: GB00B064NT52
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.085p1,000,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volumen/a
- Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction
28 November 2018
f)Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)

