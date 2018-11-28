MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company has received notification that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, has today increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 1 million Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.085p per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Abdool is interested in 28,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.21 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell / Edward Hutton

Nominated Adviser

Northland Capital Partners Limited 020 3861 6625 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.