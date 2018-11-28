The global military cybersecurity market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services. Defense agencies are adopting cloud-based services for various applications such as authentication processes, video management, biometric information storage, and big data computing. The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based solutions help military forces in meeting their varying needs. Cloud data security is of paramount importance for these organizations as they generate massive volumes of data on a daily basis and also need to ensure their security. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing as several defense agencies do not have their own security infrastructure. Moreover, the military sector is likely to adopt Al-based cybersecurity as it produces and stores highly sensitive military information. This sector can become a prime target for cybercrimes, and thus, it is important for military organizations to protect confidential data from malicious attacks and threats. Thus, the rising adoption of cloud-based services and growing cloud data security concerns are expected to lead to the increased adoption of military-grade cybersecurity solutions.

This market research report on the global military cybersecurity market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the high adoption of al and machine learning as one of the key emerging trends in the global military cybersecurity market:

Global military cybersecurity market: High adoption of AI and machine learning

The development and adoption of Al and machine learning are expected to drive economic growth, especially in developed economies, because of the high degree of automation across all industries. Developed economies are adopting Al-based solutions at a faster rate than developing countries. This is mainly because developed countries have a more advanced infrastructure to support the adoption of new technology. Machine learning understands and delivers the output in a way that is similar to human beings, but without the need for extensive programming. Autonomous vehicles, speech recognition, and advanced web searches are some of the technologies that use machine learning. Thus, with its growing adoption, AI will replace human monitoring and analysis, which will eventually reduce the probability of human error. This will result in more effective cybersecurity solutions.

"Apart from the high adoption of Al and machine learning, other factors boosting the growth of the military cybersecurity market are the emergence of IoT analytics, rapid increase in the use of IoT devices, and emergence of cloud computing." says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security.

Global military cybersecurity market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global military cybersecurity market by type (network security, data security, identity and access, and cloud security) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The network security segment led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 38%, followed by data security, identity and access, and cloud security respectively. However, during the forecast period, the identity and access segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the cloud security segment.

