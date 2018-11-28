sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

221,35 Euro		-0,65
-0,29 %
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 50
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,40
225,08
19:29
224,60
224,95
19:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC130,76+3,20 %
CELLNOVO GROUP SA1,458-1,35 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS221,35-0,29 %