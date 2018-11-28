Product enhancement builds on interoperability of the Cellnovo Bluetooth and AndroidTM platform

More choice and improved user experience for people with type 1 diabetes

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" CLNV:EN Paris) (Paris:CLNV), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform based on a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone communicating via Bluetooth with a small, discreet micro-pump, today announces a new collaboration agreement with Roche that enables the automatic transfer of data from Accu-Chek Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled blood glucose meters (BGMs) to the Cellnovo Gen 3 System, using industry standard-based device communication protocol (i.e., Continua Design Guidelines).

This latest Cellnovo product enhancement will allow Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled meters such as the Accu-Chek Guide blood glucose monitoring device, where commercially available, to be connected wirelessly with the latest version of the Cellnovo System, the Gen 3. Combined with the Cellnovo bolus calculator, these highly accurate BGMs will enable Gen 3 users to benefit from precise and immediate dose calculations contributing to a more seamless, user-friendly experience.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: "We are delighted to be able to offer patients more choice with the possibility of connecting their blood glucose data automatically via Bluetooth to their Cellnovo Gen 3 Systems. These agreements are a demonstration of the Cellnovo System's facility of connecting with other devices.

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo's insulin delivery system comprises a locked-down Android TM smartphone that communicates via Bluetooth with a discreet, wearable micro-pump. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient's status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

