Wiley Current Protocols and LabArchives Partner to Provide Current Protocols Essential Laboratory Techniques

HOBOKEN, New Jersey and CARLSBAD, California, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LabArchives today announced a partnership with John Wiley & Sons. The companies have worked together to integrate the LabArchives Classroom Edition with Current Protocols Essential Laboratory Techniques for use by instructors, TAs and students. The combined offering will be available beginning January of 2019.

The integration of LabArchives Classroom Edition and Current Protocols Essential Laboratory Techniques equips instructors, TAs and students with a library of editorially reviewed and proven protocols for use in lab courses. The collaboration enables instructors to customize the content to meet their specific lab course requirements. Instructors will now be able to use, customize and disseminate reviewed and vetted laboratory protocols in the same platform their students use to complete their laboratory activities.

In courses which deploy the LabArchives Classroom Edition, instructors, TAs and students can access course content (texts, images, videos, sound files, supplemental material) student notebooks, and Current Protocols Essential Laboratory Techniques at anytime from anywhere on any connected device. Instructors and TAs can monitor student activity within the platform, identify at risk students, grade and return student work, leave comments on works in process, and roll out new course content at any time. Via LabArchives, instructors, TAs and students interact in more ways more frequently and realize better outcomes. This partnership enables instructors to incorporate interactive, authoritative Current Protocols Essential Laboratory Techniques content via LabArchives Classroom Edition integrations with Canvas, Moodle and Blackboard learning management systems.

Topics covered in Current Protocols Essential Laboratory Techniques include Volume/Weight Measurement, Concentration Measurement, Reagent Preparation, Cell Culture Techniques, Sample Preparation, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Blotting, Microscopy and Imaging, Enzymatic Reactions, Bioinformatics and Genomics Tools, Outsourcing Guides, and Manipulating DNA and Gene Expression. The content also covers basic laboratory safety, the fundamentals of solution chemistry and preparation, and the care and use of common laboratory equipment.

LabArchives, the most used digital lab notebook in classroom and research labs, allows instructors to activate course assets quickly, improve learning outcomes while reducing student and institutional costs.

About Wiley Current Protocols:

The premier collection of updatable step-by-step, reproducible laboratory methods. With 20,000 protocols across 18 subjects, Current Protocols is an indispensable resource designed to make your research life easier. Each protocol is carefully selected by our editorial board members, written by experts, and rigorously edited to ensure repeated success. https://currentprotocols.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/

About LabArchives:

LabArchives is a cloud-based software application (Software-as-a-Service) which replaces the traditional paper notebooks used in professional research labs and higher education laboratory courses. The LabArchives ELN (Electronic Lab Notebook) solution is used by more than 285,000 scientists and professors, to store, organize, share, and publish their laboratory data. The LabArchives Classroom Edition has been used in 5,500 lab courses by 270,000 students. More than 375 of the world's leading research institutions trust LabArchives for research data management, collection, and research compliance. For more information, visit http://www.labarchives.com/.