The global rice cakes market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global rice cakes market is the increasing demand for healthier snack varieties among consumers. The indulgence in rice cakes is high among consumers globally, as these snacks are produced using natural ingredients and hence consumers do not have to worry about artificial flavors or gluten content. The growing consumption of snacks between meals will drive the growth of the global rice cakes market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global rice cakes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the new product launches as one of the key emerging trends in the global rice cakes market:

Global rice cakes market: New product launches

The increasing number of new product launches by regional and international players may support the growth of the global rice cakes market. Manufacturers of rice-based snacks are encompassing innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market share of these products. For instance, in July 2018, Katie launched new apple and cinnamon rice cakes to meet the growing demand for health and convenience in breakfast products. Also, in March 2018, Table of Plenty launched its new savory mini rice cakes, which are made from black, brown, and red rice, and are not fried. Therefore, with such innovative launches, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Rice cakes are generally fat-free and low in sugar and calories. Usually prepared from brown rice, rice cakes offer a wide array of health benefits. The credit goes to brown rice's nutrient content, which includes high fiber, carbohydrates, and phytochemicals. Rice cakes make a perfect choice for a filling snack, as they are fat-free and low in calories. As rice is naturally gluten-free, the overall demand for rice cakes is considerably high, especially among health-conscious consumers. The growing prevalence of celiac diseases worldwide will encourage more consumers to opt for gluten-free products like rice cakes, which will eventually increase the overall sales of rice cakes globally," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global rice cakes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rice cakes market by product (Brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, other rice cakes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 41%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

