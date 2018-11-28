28 November 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company') has received the following notification from Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive.

On 27 November 2018, Peter exercised the following rights to acquire:

66,170 deferred shares awarded at nil cost in March 2016 in respect of his 2015 financial year bonus, ahead of the last exercise date of 28 February 2019.Peter subsequently sold 31,233 shares, at an average price of £4.370 per share to cover tax and other deductions and retained the balance of 34,937 shares.

260,210 performance shares awarded at nil cost in May 2014, including rolled up dividend payments of 8,810 shares, ahead of the last exercise date of 2 March 2019.Peter subsequently sold 122,820 shares at an average price of £4.370 per share to cover tax and other deductions and retained the balance of 137,390 shares.

1,392,860 shares under an unapproved executive option awarded in March 2009 (which would otherwise lapsed on 4 March 2019) at an exercise price of £0.224 per share. The shares were net settled and Peter subsequently sold 623,440 shares at a price of £4.370 per share to cover tax and other deductions and retained the balance of 697,406 shares.

The total number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.087% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 1,771,493 ordinary shares representing 0.198% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury).

Peter also holds Unapproved options over 525,530 ordinary shares, Sharesave options over 8,083 ordinary shares, 103,900 deferred shares and 871,810 performance shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES