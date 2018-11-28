Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Publication of Interim Financial Statements

LEI2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Interim Financial Statements

The following unaudited interim financial statements are available for viewing:

the unaudited interim financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2018 .

. the unaudited interim financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2018 .

To view the two full documents, please go to the following Kelda website address:

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx

For further information, please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)7791 817749

Email: kathy.smith@yorkshirewater.co.uk