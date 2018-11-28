sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Publication of Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, November 28

LEI2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Interim Financial Statements

The following unaudited interim financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the unaudited interim financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2018.
  • the unaudited interim financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2018.

To view the two full documents, please go to the following Kelda website address:

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx

For further information, please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)7791 817749

Email: kathy.smith@yorkshirewater.co.uk


© 2018 PR Newswire