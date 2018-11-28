Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 28 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 38,348 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.9673

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,730,649 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,730,649 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 94 23.95 16:09:57 London Stock Exchange 186 23.95 16:09:57 London Stock Exchange 1765 24.00 15:35:28 London Stock Exchange 1518 24.00 15:35:28 London Stock Exchange 3058 23.95 15:23:42 London Stock Exchange 3526 24.00 14:47:40 London Stock Exchange 3218 24.00 14:13:56 London Stock Exchange 4073 24.00 13:53:49 London Stock Exchange 328 23.95 13:44:34 London Stock Exchange 837 23.90 13:35:15 London Stock Exchange 1858 23.95 13:35:10 London Stock Exchange 4842 23.95 13:34:43 London Stock Exchange 1538 23.95 13:34:43 London Stock Exchange 1736 23.95 13:34:05 London Stock Exchange 6325 23.95 13:33:52 London Stock Exchange 3446 23.95 13:12:25 London Stock Exchange

-ends-