PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 28

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:28 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):38,348
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.9673

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,730,649 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,730,649 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
9423.9516:09:57London Stock Exchange
18623.9516:09:57London Stock Exchange
176524.0015:35:28London Stock Exchange
151824.0015:35:28London Stock Exchange
305823.9515:23:42London Stock Exchange
352624.0014:47:40London Stock Exchange
321824.0014:13:56London Stock Exchange
407324.0013:53:49London Stock Exchange
32823.9513:44:34London Stock Exchange
83723.9013:35:15London Stock Exchange
185823.9513:35:10London Stock Exchange
484223.9513:34:43London Stock Exchange
153823.95 13:34:43London Stock Exchange
173623.9513:34:05London Stock Exchange
632523.9513:33:52London Stock Exchange
344623.9513:12:25London Stock Exchange

