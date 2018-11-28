sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.11.2018 | 19:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 28

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019.

A second interim dividend of 2.19p (2.02p: 2017) per Ordinary share will be paid on 2 January 2019 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 7 December 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 6 December 2018.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

28 November 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire