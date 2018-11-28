The "Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe UHP tire market is projected to grow to 15.7 billion by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing sales of premium vehicles across Europe. Moreover, adoption of UHP tires is increasing as UHP tires offer high traction ratings, due to which, they deliver better performance on road as compared to other tires.

Additionally, with continuing growth in SUV and CUV vehicle segments across Europe, demand for UHP tires is further expected to increase as these vehicles are usually equipped with engines that have higher horse power.

Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, 2013 2023 discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in Europe:

Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the top players in Europe UHP Tire industry are:

Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire Rubber Company

Continental AG

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

Pirelli C. S. p. A.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Toyo Tire Rubber Co. Ltd

Cooper Tire Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value Volume

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler)

4.2.2. By Tire Type (Summer All-Season and Winter)

4.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Replacement)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Tire Type)

4.5. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Demand Category)

4.6. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.7. Europe: Country Analysis

4.7.1. Germany UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.2. United Kingdom UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.3. France UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.4. Italy UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.5. Russia UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.6. Spain UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.7. Turkey UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.8. Poland UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.9. Hungary UHP Tire Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Price Point Analysis

8. SWOT Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Strategic Recommendations

