Pediapharm Inc.: Pediapharm to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Pediapharm Inc. (the "Company" or "Pediapharm") (TSX-V: PDP) (OTCQB: PDDPF), a leading North American specialty pharma company with meaningful business franchises in rheumatology, autoimmune disease and pediatrics as a result of its recent acquisitions of Medexus Inc and Medac Pharma, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, December 5 at 3:30 PM PST. Ken d'Entremont, CEO of Medexus, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About Pediapharm

Pediapharm is the only Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to serving the needs of the pediatric community. Its mission is to bring to the Canadian market the latest innovative pediatric products with the objective to improve the health and the well-being of children in Canada. Since its debut in 2008, Pediapharm has entered into numerous commercial agreements with partners from Canada and other countries around the world. Pediapharm's innovative product portfolio includes NYDA®, a breakthrough treatment for head lice; Relaxa™, an osmotic laxative used to treat constipation; EpiCeram®, a non-steroid emulsion for eczema; naproxen suspension, indicated to treat pain and inflammation due to various conditions, including Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Rupall™, an innovative new allergy medication with a unique mode of action; Otixal™, the first and only antibiotic and steroid combination ear drop available in single, sterile, preservative-free and unit-dose packaging; and Cuvposa™, for chronic severe drooling, a condition affecting a significant proportion of cerebral palsy patients.

Medexus, a direct subsidiary of Pediapharm, is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the licensing, registration, marketing, sales and distribution of innovative pharmaceutical products in Canada, with strategic partnerships in key international markets. Medexus has a strong position in the Canadian marketplace and focuses on key growth areas with an emphasis on rheumatology as well as women's health and dermatology. The healthcare solutions offered by Medexus include: Metoject®, Oralvisc®, Tricovel®, Multi-Gyn®, Calcia®, IronOne®, Monoderma A-C-E-M™, Allergoff® and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide.

Medac Pharma, an indirect subsidiary of Pediapharm, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing primarily in the area of rheumatology in the United States through a solid implemented commercial infrastructure. The leading product of Medac Pharma is Rasuvo, an enhanced delivery of methotrexate (auto-pen) to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

