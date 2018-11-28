

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday as the dollar retreated after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates are just below the neutral range at present.



With the Fed chief's remarks suggesting there could be a pause in rate hikes sometime in the foreseeable future, the greenback came off higher levels.



The yellow metal's uptick was also aided by White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow's comments that the Trump administration has started talks with the Chinese government 'at all levels'and that the upcoming Trump - Xi meeting at the G20 summit offers an 'opportunity to break through.'



The dollar index eased to around 96.90, losing about 0.4%.



Gold futures for February ended up $9.90, or 0.8%, at $1,229.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March settled at $14.455 an ounce, up $0.234 from previous close. Copper futures for March ended up $0.0885, at $2.8145 per pound.



Speaking to the Economic Club of New York, Powell noted interest rates are still low by historical standards and said rates are currently 'just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy.'



The Fed Chief stressed rates are not on a 'preset' path and said the central bank will pay very close attention to incoming data. 'As always, our decisions on monetary policy will be designed to keep the economy on track in light of the changing outlook for jobs and inflation,' Powell said.



President Donald Trump attacked the Fed Chairman in an interview with the Washington Post published late Tuesday. Trump told journal that he is 'not even a little bit happy' with Powell, blaming the Fed for recent stock market weakness and General Motors' (GM) announcement of plant closures and layoffs.



'I'm doing deals, and I'm not being accommodated by the Fed,' Trump said. 'They're making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else's brain can ever tell me.'



'So far, I'm not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay. Not even a little bit,' he added. 'I think that the Fed is way off-base with what they're doing.'



According to a report from the Commerce Department, new home sales plummeted by 8.9% to an annual rate of 533,000 in October from an upwardly revised rate of 597,000 in September. Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 575,000 from the 553,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the steep drop, new home sales tumbled to their lowest level since hitting an annual rate of 538,000 in March of 2016.



Another to the second reading of the GDP by the Commerce Department, economic growth in the U.S. was unrevised in the third quarter. The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 3.5% in the third quarter, unrevised from the initial estimate and in line with economist estimates.



Overall GDP growth also slowed from the 4.2% increase in the second quarter, reflecting the slowdown in consumer spending growth as well as a downturn in exports and a deceleration in non-residential fixed investment.



