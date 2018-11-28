Media Release

Basel, 28 November, 2018

Dufry requested today its deregistration as a foreign issuer with the

CVM and delisting from B3, the last steps in its delisting from the

Brazilian market

Following the termination of its BDR program on 27 November 2018 Dufry AG ("Dufry") filed today a request to cancel its registration as a Category A foreign issuer with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") and a request for its delisting from the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) ("B3").

These are the last steps required for the completion of Dufry's delisting from the Brazilian market.

Dufry will make a public announcement once CVM and B3 approve those requests to inform the markets of the completion of the delisting.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Rafael Duarte Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Global Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Phone: +41 61 266 45 77 renzo.radice@dufry.com rafael.duarte@dufry.com Sara Lizi Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

