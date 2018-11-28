

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday amid concerns about excess supply in the market after data from Energy Information Administration showed yet another weekly increase in crude stockpiles in the U.S.



However, with OPEC and its allies likely to discuss crude output in the upcoming meet in Vienna and agree to reduce production to prevent a supply glut, oil's downside was somewhat limited.



Crude oil futures for January delivery ended down $1.27, or 2.5%, at $50.29 a barrel, the lowest settlement in thirteen months.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 3.58 million barrels in the week to November 23. That was the tenth straight weekly increase in inventories. The increase was also much more than the expected level. In the previous week, crude stockpiles had increased by 4.85 million barrels.



The report also showed gasoline inventories dropped unexpectedly by 0.76 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 2.61 million barrels, as against forecats for a decrease of over 0.80 million.



OPEC, in the upcoming meeting in Vienna on December 6, is expected to discuss crude production. Saudi Arabia, which had significantly increased crude output in October, said earlier that it would insist on a production cut of at least 1 million barrels per day. However, according to latest reports, Saudi Arabia is reported to have said that it would not take on the task of reducing output by itself.



Meanwhile, the focus is also on the G20 summit during which U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi are set to discuss trade. In the event of the two countries failing to agree on a deal to solve the trade disputes, then the U.S. will hike the tariffs from the existing 10% to 25% on imports from China.



The U.S. dollar retreated today after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates are just below the neutral range at present.



Speaking to the Economic Club of New York, Powell noted interest rates are still low by historical standards and said rates are currently 'just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy.' The Fed chief's remarks suggest there could be a pause in rate hikes sometime in the foreseeable future.



The Fed Chief stressed rates are not on a 'preset' path and said the central bank will pay very close attention to incoming data. 'As always, our decisions on monetary policy will be designed to keep the economy on track in light of the changing outlook for jobs and inflation,' Powell said.



