

House Democrats voted Wednesday to officially nominate current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as House Speaker in the next Congress.



Members of the House Democratic caucus reportedly voted 203 to 32 in favor of nominating Pelosi during the closed-door meeting.



The vote moves Pelosi a step closer to reclaiming the Speaker's gavel, although she still needs to win a final vote on the House floor in early January.



A relatively small but vocal group of Democrats oppose Pelosi once again becoming House Speaker, arguing the party needs new leadership.



Pelosi will have to convince some of those Democrats to support her nomination or vote 'present' to reclaim the position in the floor vote.



Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., and other anti-Pelosi Democrats met with the Democratic leader Tuesday evening but claimed their concerns were 'dismissed outright.'



'We remain united behind our goal of new leadership and intend to vote against Leader Pelosi in Caucus and on the Floor of the House,' Rice said in a statement.



President Donald Trump has suggested some Republicans could vote in favor of Pelosi as House Speaker, although the California Democrat has denied she will need the GOP's help.



