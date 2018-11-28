Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's, Inc. to Relocate Corporate Headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB: NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza, has announced it will be relocating its corporate headquarters effective December 3, 2018. The new headquarters will be located in leased office space in the Heritage Park office complex at 6612 East 75th Street, Suite 450, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

According to Scott Mobley, president of Noble Roman's, the company elected to relocate from its current downtown Indianapolis location for several reasons, including faster access to its new Craft Pizza & Pub restaurants and easier access and parking for employees and visitors. According to Mobley, the new office space will be similar in size but have the added benefit of being approximately $65,000 less expensive during the first twelve months, and approximately $25,000 to $30,000 less expensive in each subsequent year.

'We are looking forward to the change in office locations,' said Mobley. 'Being substantially closer to our company operated Craft Pizza & Pub locations will save enormous amounts of time in commuting for operations and R&D efforts, and the new offices will save a lot of additional time in general commuting and ease of access for most of our employees. That the new facilities will also reduce cash outlays is an added benefit, as we are always conscientious to maintain the lowest overhead reasonably possible.' Mobley went on to comment about leaving the company's current downtown location, saying, 'The Allen Plaza building has been a great location for us prior to the start-up of our Craft Pizza & Pub operations, and they have done a terrific job with the building. We have a great deal of respect for Greg Allen and his team, and while we are looking forward to the convenience of our new location, we will certainly miss the Allen Plaza building and the vibrance of the downtown area.'

The company will continue to operate out of its current offices through Friday, November 30th, with the move occurring over the weekend on December 1st and 2nd. The Noble Roman's offices will re-open at 8 am in the new location on Monday, December 3rd. All telephone numbers will remain the same.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including but not limited to competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the reliability and continued performance of third party manufacturers and distributors, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, the ability to refinance its convertible debt in 2019 on reasonable terms if any remains outstanding and dependence on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

