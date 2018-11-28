Exro Technologies Inc. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: EXROF; CNSX: XRO) ("Exro"), today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. CEO of Exro, Mark Godsy will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"Internally, our entire year leads up to the Main Event. It has become the 'one thing' everyone in the small and micro-cap world knows us for. Also, free mints," stated Chris Lahiji, while enjoying a mint. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the most interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View Exro's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/XRO.CN

About Exro

Exro Technologies Inc. offers the potential to accelerate the transition to clean energy by intelligently managing the efficiency and reliability of various power systems, including fuel-powered electric motors and generators, which make up about half the worldwide market for electric power.

Exro's patented coil technology works for various energy systems, dynamically adapting input and output with the goal of achieving specific, measurable performance gains in applications ranging from electric cars, UAVs, pumps, ship drives, industrial motors, vacuums and all other applications that require smart energy conversion. Please visit our website at www.exro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Name: Exro Technologies Inc

Phone: 604-674-7746

Address: 1400-1111 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4M3

Email: IR@exro.com

