North Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2018) -FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC") advises shareholders that FEC management has now received a copy of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on Oil and Gas Development between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the People's Republic of China and dated November 20, 2018 (the "MOU"). The MOU states that the aforesaid governments

"…have decided to negotiate on an expedited basis arrangements to facilitate oil and gas exploration and exploitation in relevant maritime areas consistent with applicable rules of international law (hereinafter referred to as "the cooperation arrangements")…The two governments will endeavour to agree on the cooperation agreements within twelve (12) months of this Memorandum of Understanding…This Memorandum of Understanding, and all discussions, negotiations and activities of the two governments or their authorized enterprises under or pursuant to this Memorandum of Understanding, will be without prejudice to the respective legal positions of both governments. This Memorandum of Understanding does not create rights or obligations under international or domestic law."

FEC has posted a copy of the MOU on its website and encourages investors to review the same in its entirety. After having reviewed the MOU, FEC management confirms that the situation regarding SC72 remains unchanged and that the force majeure with respect to exploration of SC 72 remains in place.

On behalf of the Board of,

FEC Resources Inc.

Paul Wallace

Director

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any natural resources that may be located, variations in the market price of any natural resource products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to produce natural resources from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its most recent quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and its United States public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to review these materials.

