WWF Partners with JET8 Foundation to Launch Social Media app 'WWF Selfies'

WWF adopts JET8 technology to launch global conservation campaigns on social media

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The JET8 Foundation, in partnership with WWF, today announced the launch of JET8-powered app, WWF Selfies. From today, users and WWF supporters around the world will be able to download the WWF Selfies app, giving them access to exclusive WWF stickers and frames and the opportunity to earn JETS for their social influence.

WWF Selfies enables users to add WWF-branded stickers and frames to their posts. For every in-app like, comment, and share, users earn JET8's in-app social currency, JETS - which can be used to make a monetary donation directly to WWF via http://wwf.panda.org/.

WWF International, Director, Digital Engagement, Sid Das, said of the partnership: "WWF sets the absolute benchmark for building a global community of passionate supporters, having raised awareness around conservation issues since 1961. For WWF, decentralised technology presents a new platform to connect, communicate, and advocate for the pressing environmental challenges facing our world today. By engaging a global audience with our very own JET8-powered decentralised engagement network, we can achieve our aims of educating and inspiring people around conservation like never before."

JET8 Foundation Director, Victor Zabrockis said: "Our aim at the JET8 Foundation is to enable crucial organisations like WWF to succeed in the digital age. Through building global mobile communities using our decentralised social media app, WWF will be able to educate and influence more people, businesses, and governments than ever. We are so proud that our technology is being used by leading organisations dedicated to making the world a better place - it's exactly what we intended."

WWF Selfies is now available to download from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. For more information, visit https://wwfselfies.jet8.app/.

ABOUT THE JET8 FOUNDATION

With a focus on research and development, the JET8 Foundation is a non-profit technology company that supports the global adoption of decentralised engagement networks together with mobile engagement platform, JET8.

The social media apps available on the JET8 network support authentic and organic peer-to-peer communities, that connect people around their passion points and reward them for their creativity and engagement. JET8 innovates social engagement technology with the purpose of enhancing accessibility to ensure that anyone, anywhere, has the ability to interact and earn from their social influence on a global stage.

The JET8 Foundation was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

ABOUT WWF

WWF is one of the world's largest and most respected independent conservation organizations, with over 5 million supporters and a global network active in more than 100 countries and territories. WWF's mission is to stop the degradation of the Earth's natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world's biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.

