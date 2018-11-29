

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, retail sales surged 3.5 percent - again beating forecasts for an increase of 2.7 percent following the downwardly revised 2.1 percent gain in the previous month (originally 2.2 percent).



Sales from large retailers fell 0.8 percent on year, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.4 percent increase one month earlier.



