

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Xospata -- generic name: gilteritinib -- for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia or AML with a FLT3 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.



Xospata is an oral therapy and the first and only FLT3-targeting therapy to be approved by the FDA for this population.



The FDA's approval of XOSPATA was based on the interim analysis of the following endpoints in the ADMIRAL clinical trial: the rate of complete remission (CR)/complete remission with partial hematologic recovery (CRh); the duration of CR/CRh (DOR); and the rate of conversion from transfusion dependence to transfusion independence. The CR/CRh rate was 21%.



The median duration of CR/CRh was 4.6 months. The rate of conversion from transfusion dependence to transfusion independence was 31.1% for any 56 day post-baseline period. For patients who achieved a CR/CRh, the median time to first response was 3.6 months (range, 0.9 to 9.6 months). The CR/CRh rate was 29 of 126 in patients with FLT3-ITD or FLT3-ITD/TKD and 0 of 12 in patients with FLT3-TKD only.



