

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Truxima or rituximab-abbs as the first biosimilar to Rituxan or rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with CD20-positive, B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or NHL to be used as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy.



Truxima is the first biosimiliar to be approved in the U.S. for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Truxima is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with: Relapsed or refractory, low grade or follicular, CD20-positive B-cell NHL as a single agent; Previously untreated follicular, CD20-positive, B-cell NHL in combination with first line chemotherapy and, in patients achieving a complete or partial response to a rituximab product in combination with chemotherapy, as single-agent maintenance therapy; and Non-progressing (including stable disease), low-grade, CD20 positive, B-cell NHL as a single agent after first-line cyclophosphamide, vincristine and prednisone (CVP) chemotherapy.



The FDA said that the Truxima has been approved as a biosimilar, not as an interchangeable product.



The FDA granted approval of Truxima to Celltrion. Rituxan was approved in November 1997 and is manufactured by Genentech.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX