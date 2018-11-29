

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday for a fifth straight day, tracking the overnight rally on Wall Street amid renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates and despite a stronger yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 166.15 points or 0.75 percent to 22,343.17, after rising to a high of 22,437.95 in early trades. Japanese shares rose sharply on Wednesday to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session.



The major exporters are gaining despite a stronger yen. Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Panasonic is up 0.5 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent while Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.2 percent while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent even as crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is gaining more than 11 percent and Recruit Holdings is rising more than 6 percent. Kyocera Corp., Tokuyama Corp. and Mitsubishi Materials are higher by more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY and Shiseido Co. are losing more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in October. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Wednesday on the heels of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks in a speech to the Economic Club of New York that were interpreted as dovish for interest rates. Powell noted interest rates are still low by historical standards and said rates are currently 'just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy.'



The Dow surged up 617.70 points or 2.5 percent to 25,366.43, the Nasdaq spiked 208.89 points or 3 percent to 7,291.59 and the S&P 500 soared 61.61 points or 2.3 percent to 2,743.78.



The major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed nearly flat, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday amid concerns about excess supply in the market. WTI crude oil for January delivery fell $1.27 or 2.5 percent to close at $50.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest settlement in thirteen months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX