

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it has expanded a local-news feature to more than 400 cities in the U.S.



The company launched the feature, 'Today In', earlier this year after surveys found that many users wanted to see more local news and community information on Facebook.



Today In aggregates information such as road closures and weather reports in a specific section of the Facebook app, and users can get updates in their news feeds. The service also displays headlines from local publishers that have created Facebook pages.



