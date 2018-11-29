Hengtong Delivers 3,000km Submarine Optical Cable to Chile, Hosts a Ceremony to Celebrate Overseas 10,000km Delivery

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, 2018, the "Hengtong Overseas 10,000km Submarine Optical Cable Delivery Ceremony" was held in Changshu, Jiangsu Province, celebrating Hengtong's success in manufacturing and delivering nearly 3,000km of submarine optical cable to Chile FOA Project and achieving cumulative overseas deliveries of 10,000km of submarine optical cable. This ranks Hengtong first in the world in both capacity and delivery to the domestic submarine optical cable market. This is a milestone in China's submarine cable industry and highlights the "made in China" drive in the field of international oceanic communications.

On November 26, Hengtong also released a number of new products including submarine equipment fitting stations, a stereo intelligent anchor observation system, two-stage composite cables for application in marine disaster prevention pre-warning networks, an environmental monitoring system for ports and wharfs, as well as an underwater oil and gas production and monitoring system, demonstrating Hengtong's technology, quality, production and delivery capability.

To realize global connections, submarine cable plays a critical role in global ocean communication and energy interconnection. In the past five years, Hengtong has built a global-leading submarine optical cable R&D production base, including a system integration, testing center and a dock cabling system, making Hengtong one of the leading submarine optical cable companies, both at home and abroad.

Qian Jianlin, Executive President of Hengtong Group, stated that Hengtong was committed to creating a submarine industry supply chain of integrating product, engineering and operation service to promote the implementation of the "One Belt and One Road" initiative and contribute to global connections.

About Hengtong

Hengtong is a global information and energy network service provider offering various kinds of wire and cables including fibre-optic, power cable, marine cable and accessories.

With over 20 years of development, Hengtong now grows to have 10 manufacturing facilities based in China, Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. As well as sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world supply products and service to over 140 countries.

Committing to innovation and social responsibility is at the heart of Hengtong - Hengtong is implementing and transforming to intelligent manufacturing to be one of the most advanced cable manufacturers in the world.

