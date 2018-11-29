

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - BBVA said that its Board unanimously approved the succession plan for the company's Chief Executive Officer, designating Onur Genç as the Group's next CEO. Onur Genç is expected to take over as CEO starting on December 31, 2018, when Carlos Torres Vila replaces Francisco González as Group Executive Chairman, once the relevant authorizations have been obtained.



Onur Genç joined Garanti in 2012 as executive vice president for retail banking. In 2015 he was named deputy CEO of the Turkish lender assuming wholesale banking responsibilities as well. Since Jan. 2017 Onur Genç is CEO of BBVA Compass and country manager for BBVA U.S., where he achieved significant progress, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX