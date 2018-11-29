Pioneering Higher Education Cybersecurity Operations Center Recognized for Innovative Use of the Elastic Stack to Detect and Analyze Threats

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, is pleased to recognize its customer, OmniSOC, has been honored with a 2019 CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have demonstrated that their security initiatives have created outstanding business value and thought leadership.

Based at Indiana University, OmniSOC is the first higher education joint cybersecurity operations center that brings together expertise and resources from its founding five universities to reduce the time from first awareness of a cybersecurity threat to mitigation. OmniSOC uses the Elastic Stack as its security analytics platform, utilizing Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, Logstash, and critical features like security, alerting, and machine learning. The Elastic Stack ingests, correlates, and analyzes vast quantities of information from thousands of systems across all of its member institutions in order to detect security breaches and cybersecurity threats. OmniSOC security engineers then provide rapid, actionable intelligence back to its members so that they can mitigate risks, close security gaps, and prevent future attacks.

"OmniSOC's innovative use of the Elastic Stack to proactively hunt down threats and malicious activity is a pioneering effort that will serve as a model for security in higher education and beyond," said Shay Banon, founder and chief executive officer at Elastic. "We congratulate the OmniSOC team for this well-deserved recognition from CSO."

"Higher education faces a unique set of cybersecurity challenges-securing hundreds of thousands of devices and tens of thousands of students and faculty members in an economically efficient way. The Elastic Stack gives us extremely fast access to the data we need to protect our member universities," said Tom Davis, OmniSOC founding executive director and chief information security officer. "We're honored to be recognized by CSO for this innovative joint cybersecurity initiative."

"Amid the seemingly constant stream of news-making security breaches, vulnerabilities introduced by new technologies and increased attention from company boards, today's security leaders have their plates more than full," said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. "Our annual CSO50 awards shine a light on projects that enhance an organization's security posture and also deliver measurable ROI. We are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve."

