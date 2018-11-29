

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell said that on November 9, 2018, it detected and disrupted unauthorized activity on its network attempting to extract Dell.com customer information, which was limited to names, email addresses and hashed passwords. Though it is possible some of this information was removed from Dell's network, investigations found no conclusive evidence that any was extracted.



Additionally, Dell said itscybersecurity measures are in place to limit the impact of any potential exposure. These include the hashing of our customers' passwords and a mandatory Dell.com password reset. Credit card and other sensitive customer information was not targeted. The incident did not impact any Dell products or services.



Dell noted that it immediately implemented countermeasures and initiated an investigation. Dell also retained a digital forensics firm to conduct an independent investigation and has engaged law enforcement.



Dell said, 'In this age of highly sophisticated information security threats, Dell is committed to doing all it can to protect customers' information. This includes encouraging customers to change passwords for other accounts if they use the same password for their Dell.com account. Dell will continue to invest in its information technology networks and security to detect and prevent the risk of unauthorized activity.'



