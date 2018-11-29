Singaporean Entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan, Founder and CEO of Razer Inc., Among Cylon's New 'Global Advisory Council', Announced Today

SINGAPORE and LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Council will be Min-Liang Tan ' s first external advisory role since co-founding world-leading gaming company, Razer Inc.

CyLon ' s new Global Advisory Council includes founders and CEOs of world-leading technology and investment companies including Razer Inc., Winton, AGC Partners and Amadeus Capital Partners

Council members will provide advice and support to CyLon ' s £200m portfolio of cyber companies in London and Singapore

CyLon co-founder Jonathan Luff announces Global Advisory Council at the 'Demo Day' of its latest startup accelerator programme

CyLon , the Singapore and London-based accelerator programme which finds, grows and invests in the world's best emerging cyber businesses, today announces its new 'Global Advisory Council', an expert group of leaders in business and technology aligned with CyLon's mission to support global entrepreneurs building scalable companies to help secure our digital future.

The members will provide a range of strategic counsel to CyLon and its portfolio of cyber security companies, valued at over £200m.

The members of the Global Advisory Council are:

Min-Liang Tan - Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Razer, Inc, Chairman and CEO of THX Ltd and named as one of the "Top 10 Most Influential Leaders in Tech" by Juniper Research. This is Min-Liang Tan's first advisor role to date.

Speaking on the appointment of the Global Advisory Council, CyLon co-founder Grace Cassy said:

"We've established this Global Advisory Council to gather and collaborate with industry leaders who believe in the importance of protecting our digital economy. Emerging cyber threats are real and fast-moving, and good security should be at the heart of every business in every industry.

"The Council members' input and expertise will prove invaluable to our companies, who will all benefit from access to this elite global network. We are delighted to welcome such an illustrious group of individuals to the Council, and look forward to working alongside this group as we continue our mission to find, grow and invest in the world's best emerging cyber businesses."

The Global Advisory Council launches at CyLon's latest 'Demo Day', where the cyber security companies in its eighth London programme presented their businesses to prospective customers, investors and partners.

The 'Demo Day' marks the conclusion of CyLon's eighth London programme where eight teams of cyber experts with innovative business ideas get access to training and advice from a global network of mentors of investors, customers and advisors to bring their product to market. The teams range from early-stage startups through to later-stage established companies seeking support as they accelerate development and reach new customers and markets.

CyLon's next Singapore accelerator programme will begin in February 2019 and will see up to 10 Asian cyber startups join CyLon for three months at its offices in Block71. More information on CyLon can be found at cylonlab.com.

CyLon has now successfully accelerated 66 companies across London and Singapore since launching in 2015

and since launching in 2015 CyLon is now the fifth most active investor in cyber security globally

The programme gives teams intensive training, mentorship, funding and office space

CyLon's portfolio of international companies is now valued at more than £200m CyLon alumni have created more than 350 new jobs and have raised over £60m of follow-on funding since graduating the programme

Previous companies to have completed the CyLon Singapore programme include SocView, Apvera, Silicon Cloud International, Cloudpurge and Secucial

