

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sprout Creek Farm of Poughkeepsie, New York is recalling 4 wheels of 'Kinkead' cheese made on 5-10-18, due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date. 'Kinkead' is a raw semi-firm, washed natural rind cheese, packaged with an orange label.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The recalled batch of 'Kinkead' cheese was distributed to Adams Fairacre Farms, Rocking Horse Ranch, Mountain Brauhaus, Online Order and The Amsterdam. Some of the distributed cheese was cut and sold by weight within these stores.



Sprout Creek Farm voluntarily ceased all production of cheese immediately following that recall initiated on November 6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX