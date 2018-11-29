

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) said that, due to the Brazil-situation, Hydro will not be able to deliver on its better program with improvements of a total 3.0 billion Norwegian Kroner over a four-year period until end-2019. Much because of the same reason, Hydro has not been able to stay on course for several of its mid-term goals.



At the Capital Markets Day 2018, Svein Richard Brandtzæg President and chief executive Officer of the company, said, 'We are very disappointed with not being able to further improve our recordable injuries rate and are devastated of the recent fatality we experienced in Hungary, and are implementing company-wide actions focusing on additional competence and training.'



The company said shareholder returns continue to be a priority, with a dividend policy of returning 40 percent of net income over the cycle, and 1.25 Kroner per share to be considered a floor. Sustaining capex is estimated at average 6.5 billion Kroner - 7.0 billion Kroner 2018-21, including investments to improve robustness at Alunorte. The total capex estimate for 2019 is 10 billion Kroner - 10.5 billion Kroner.



Global demand for primary aluminium is expected to grow by 2-3% in 2019, with a continued deficit in the global primary market. Global demand is expected to grow by 2-3% per year over the next 10 years, with global semis demand estimated at 3% and recycling at 3-4% per year over the same period.



The company noted that the integration of Extruded Solutions is on track to deliver 200 million Kroner in synergies, with 100 million Kroner realized so far in 2018.



'.....Based on the industry's most skilled and dedicated workforce and our industry-leading positions in innovation and sustainability, our long-term outlook remains positive,' Brandtzæg said.



