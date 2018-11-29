

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that U.S. interest rates were just below neutral, making investors believe the Fed's three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.



Investors also remain hopeful for a de-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China at the G20 summit, though a substantive breakthrough is unlikely.



Asian stocks are gaining ground after U.S. stocks rocketed to their biggest gain in eight months overnight following Powell's dovish comments.



Gold prices firmed up as the dollar weakened against major world currencies. The British pound was a tad lower after the Bank of England's warning that a no-deal Brexit could spark a recession.



Oil clawed back some losses in Asian trade after tumbling 2.5 percent on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in thirteen months as data released by the Energy Information Administration showed yet another increase in crude stockpiles.



The U.S. economic calendar is busy, with reports on weekly jobless claims, personal income and spending, pending home sales and the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting awaited later in the session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains as investors interpreted Powell's remarks as dovish for interest rates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 2.3 percent.



European stocks ended Wednesday's session on a lackluster note as investors awaited comments from Fed Chair Powell and Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed virtually unchanged. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index ended on a flat note.



