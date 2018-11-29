

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The greenback slipped to 3-day lows of 113.21 against the yen and 1.2850 against the pound, from its early highs of 113.68 and 1.2819, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.9939 against the franc and 1.1363 against the euro, the greenback fell to a 9-day low of 0.9918 and a 6-day low of 1.1392, respectively.



The greenback pared gains to 1.3262 against the loonie, 0.7322 against the aussie and 0.6873 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 1.3287, 0.7295 and 0.6838, respectively.



If the greenback slides further, it may find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the loonie, 0.75 against the aussie and 0.70 against the kiwi.



