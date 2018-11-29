BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the Company)

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 29 November 2018 consisted of the following:

- 204,241,108 Ordinary Shares with 1 voting right per share;

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 204,241,108.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



Date: 29 November 2018