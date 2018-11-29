The European Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Director changes

The Company announces that, following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 January 2019, Mr William Eason will retire as a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Eason joined the Board in 2007 and the Board wishes to thank him wholeheartedly for his wise counsel, experience and commitment to the Company over 11 years of service.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sue Inglis and Mr Andrew Watkins as independent non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 1 January 2019. Both Sue Inglis and Andrew Watkins will also become members of the Audit Committee.

Sue Inglis, until June 2018 a senior corporate financier in Cantor Fitzgerald's investment companies team, is chair-elect of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc and BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc.

Andrew Watkins, until his retirement in June 2017, was head of client relations, sales and marketing for Invesco Perpetual's listed investment funds business and is currently chairman of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of BMO UK High Income Trust plc and Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc.

We are delighted to welcome two such experienced directors to the Board. Between them, Sue and Andrew offer comprehensive experience of the investment trust market, and we look forward enormously to exploiting their talents on behalf of shareholders, who will be asked to approve their appointments at the Annual General Meeting. For a period, the Board will thus consist of five non-executive Directors.

Sue Inglis currently does not have an interest in any shares in the Company and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to section 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to her appointment.

Andrew Watkins holds 1,500 shares in the Company and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to section 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to his appointment.

28 November 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

