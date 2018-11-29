Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB announces new agreement with Baxter Oncology GmbH for global commercial manufacturing of Apealea

Apealea will be manufactured at Baxter's manufacturing site in Halle/Westfalen, Germany, one of the most advanced facilities for cytotoxic contract manufacturing in the world. Manufacturing at Oasmia's own site in Uppsala is now shifted to focus on the company's other products, Doxophos and Docecal.
"This is an important step for Oasmia's future growth and essential for our commercial success. We see this as an important step to accelerate the launch of Apealea and our other product candidates. Baxter is a very strong partner and enables us to meet the global demand of Apealea," says Julian Aleksov, Executive Chairman of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
