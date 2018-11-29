sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,805 Euro		+0,33
+2,45 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,774
13,866
09:10
13,815
13,86
09:10
29.11.2018 | 08:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF Hosts Capital Markets Day; Continues Investment in Manufacturing Automation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is today hosting a Capital Markets Day in Schweinfurt, Germany. Participants will be given an update on the Group's strategic, financial and operational development. Focus will also be placed on the Group's value propositions around the rotating shaft and activities under implementation to reduce net working capital.

The Group's investments in manufacturing and product development initiatives will also be presented, as well as achievements and focus areas within the Automotive business.

Continued investment in automation

The Group continues to deliver on its strategy of implementing automated manufacturing technologies through two investments totalling SEK 150 million:

  • An automated production line, with flexible machining technology, for rollers used in large-size bearings in Schweinfurt, Germany.
  • An automated deep groove ball bearing assembly line in St Cyr, France.

Both investments contribute to increased competitiveness, flexibility and quality and are expected to be completed during the first half of 2020.

Presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be streamed via the Group's IR website (http://www.skf.com/group/investors/) from 13:00 Central European Time.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
Tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-hosts-capital-markets-day--continues-investment-in-manufacturing-automation,c2685839

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2685839/954309.pdf

Full release in pdf


© 2018 PR Newswire