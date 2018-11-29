SKF Hosts Capital Markets Day; Continues Investment in Manufacturing Automation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is today hosting a Capital Markets Day in Schweinfurt, Germany. Participants will be given an update on the Group's strategic, financial and operational development. Focus will also be placed on the Group's value propositions around the rotating shaft and activities under implementation to reduce net working capital.

The Group's investments in manufacturing and product development initiatives will also be presented, as well as achievements and focus areas within the Automotive business.

Continued investment in automation

The Group continues to deliver on its strategy of implementing automated manufacturing technologies through two investments totalling SEK 150 million:

An automated production line, with flexible machining technology, for rollers used in large-size bearings in Schweinfurt, Germany .

. An automated deep groove ball bearing assembly line in St Cyr, France .

Both investments contribute to increased competitiveness, flexibility and quality and are expected to be completed during the first half of 2020.

Presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be streamed via the Group's IR website (http://www.skf.com/group/investors/) from 13:00 Central European Time.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

